COVID-19 vaccine update | Philippines approves emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin
Bharat Biotech has received "full emergency use authorisation" for its Covaxin brand after the company completed documentary requirements," Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told a news briefing.
Reuters
June 25, 2021 / 03:14 PM IST
The Philippines' food and drug agency said on Friday it has approved the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Indian company Bharat Biotech.
Bharat Biotech has received "full emergency use authorisation" for its Covaxin brand after the company completed documentary requirements," Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told a news briefing.