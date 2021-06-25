MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

COVID-19 vaccine update | Philippines approves emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

Bharat Biotech has received "full emergency use authorisation" for its Covaxin brand after the company completed documentary requirements," Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told a news briefing.

Reuters
June 25, 2021 / 03:14 PM IST
Covaxin, Bharat Biotech

Covaxin, Bharat Biotech

The Philippines' food and drug agency said on Friday it has approved the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Indian company Bharat Biotech.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Bharat Biotech has received "full emergency use authorisation" for its Covaxin brand after the company completed documentary requirements," Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told a news briefing.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Reuters
TAGS: #Bharat Biotech #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Health #Philippines
first published: Jun 25, 2021 03:01 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.