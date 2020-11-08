Pharma Wrap: Why Biden could bring a balanced approach to tackle COVID-19 both at home and abroad

With Joe Biden all set to take over as 46th US President, his immediate priority will be to control Covid-19, that his country is fighting from.

Known to be a consensus man who is willing to listen to scientific advice, Biden's approach towards COVID-19 is expected to be markedly different to incumbent Donald Trump.

Where Trump faltered

In fact, Trump’s defeat in elections, is attributed to COVID-19 and its poor handling.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

US is seeing no let up in number of cases. It reported more than 132,790 new cases on Friday, a record in terms of daily cases. So far US has reported about 9.9 million cases, and 237,113 deaths, the highest in the world.

Trump was seen undermining the advice of his own medical experts and institutions, pushing interventions without robust scientific evidence, downplaying the threat of virus and rooting for opening-up the economy too soon.

For the world at large, Trump's decision to stop funding and pulling out of World Health Organisation (WHO), has been a huge setback to global efforts to contain virus. That left each country to fend for themselves. US used to provide the most funding for the WHO until Trump opted out of WHO.

Still the world is yet to uncover how this virus has originated. It's time the world needed a stronger global health body that demands accountability, so that it can contain such pandemics in future.

The Trump administration also opted out of the COVAX project linked to WHO that aimed to provide equitable distribution vaccines to the world.

Many countries doesn't have the know-how to make vaccines or can afford them. US abrogation, is in contrast to China, that's pushing vaccine diplomacy aggressively.

All this didn’t help the US or Trump's own cause.

To be fair, Trump did spend billions of dollars under “Operation Warp Speed” to fund speedy vaccine development and manufacturing. He placed procurement orders for billion dollars of vaccine for US citizens. However his expectations of having a vaccine before the polls, didn’t materialise.

What is Biden going to offer?

Biden, speaking for the first time as president-elect listed five top priorities or “great battles” as he calls it. One immediate battle is to control the virus.

“We cannot repair the economy, restore our vitality, or relish life’s most precious moments — hugging a grandchild, birthdays, weddings, graduations, all the moments that matter most to us — until we get this virus under control,” Biden said.

Biden said, on Monday he will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris COVID-19 plan and convert it into an action blueprint that starts on January 20, 2021.

There are huge challenges. Biden has to walk a tightrope, as he can’t risk further economic loss through lockdowns.

Based on his speeches, he pledged to make testing more widely available and free of cost. He also said he would consider a national mask mandate, which of course needs the support of Republicans.

He promised he would follow the recommendations of scientific officials, and restore the prominence of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It was alleged that Trump administration ignored their advice about testing and lockdowns.

Biden also promised to immediately join WHO on his first day of his office and restore funding, that was withdrawn by Trump.

Biden also has an advantage, as COVID-19 vaccines are expected to available in a few months in US, which will give a shot to his efforts.

To be sure, Biden has support of the scientific community. In September, 81 Nobel laureates announced their support for him.