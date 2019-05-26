App
Last Updated : May 26, 2019 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pharma wrap: Modi govt to focus on reducing out of pocket health expenditure

The new NDA government will continue to push price trade margin rationalisation and price control policies

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was re-elected with a thumping majority.

Modi government’s first tenure had brought healthcare to the top of the agenda. The launch of Ayushman Bharat, including more vaccines as part of the National Immunisation Programme (NIP), Rs 6,000 aid for pregnant women, promotion of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) and price controls and margin caps on drugs and devices like stents and knee plants, have all got the government a lot of goodwill.

Ayushman Bharat, which was launched seven months before the general election, did reap rich political dividends for PM Modi.

The scheme provides annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh to over 10 crore poor families. NDA swept the states of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh where such a scheme is being implemented for the first time.

As the three states together constitute over one-fourth of the total Lok Sabha seats, the Modi government went on an overdrive to implement this scheme in these states.

Priorities

The Modi government's policies brought in pain to hospitals and pharmaceutical companies. However, the Centre’s broad direction is to reduce out of pocket expenditure on health -- one of the biggest reasons for people falling into poverty in India.

The government will continue to push price trade margin rationalisation and price control policies. It will extend these from drugs and medical devices to diagnostic tests. The government could not push generic substitution, but may give it a push once again.

The Centre will aggressively go ahead with its 1.50 lakh wellness centres to provide primary health, where people suffering from chronic diseases will be diagnosed and treated much earlier. Chronic diseases, if treated in early stages with medicines and changes in lifestyle, will prevent from developing complications that would need tertiary care, becoming burdensome for the government.

PM Modi promised to setup medical college in every parliamentary constituency and also to double the number of MBBS and specialist doctors in the country by 2024.

The government may announce fiscal incentives to attract private investments into healthcare.

What's at stake for the industry?

The government may revise package rates under Ayushman Bharat to attract large private hospital participation. But it will only be a partial relief as hospitals will have to rework on their cost structures and business models.

The days where hospitals are excessively rely on cuts on drugs, devices and diagnostics are gradually coming to an end.

For pharma, they have to work on narrow margins as trade margin rationalisation and price controls will stay. But, they will benefit given the expansion of the market due to Ayushman Bharat.

First Published on May 26, 2019 10:59 am

