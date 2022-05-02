Pharma clocks best export performance ever in FY22: Government

The government on Monday said the pharma sector has registered the best export performance ever in 2021-22 as shipments rose 18 percent year on year.

According to the ministry of commerce and industry, the sector more than doubled to Rs 1,83,422 crore in 2021-22 from 2013-14 .

Exports in 2021-22 sustained positive growth despite global trade disruptions and drop in demand for COVID medicines. Trade balance continues to be in India’s favour, with a surplus of $15175.81 million, the ministry said.

India provided 115 million doses of COVID vaccines to more than 97 countries in 2021-22.

Sixty percent of the world’s vaccines and 20 percent of generic medicines come from India, the ministry added.

Noting that India ranks third worldwide for production by volume and 14th by value, it said the share of pharmaceutical and drugs in global exports is 5.92 percent.

Formulations and biologicals continue to account for a major share of 73.31 percent in total exports, followed by bulk drugs and drug intermediates with exports of $4437.64 million. India’s top five pharma export destinations are the US, UK, South Africa, Russia and Nigeria.

The ministry said that around 55 percent of pharma exports cater to highly regulated markets.

"Indian pharma companies have a substantial share in the prescription market in the US and EU… The largest number of US approved plants outside the US is in India," it added.