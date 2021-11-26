P&G recalls certain Old Spice, Secret products as it suspects presence of cancer-causing chemical

Procter & Gamble Co (P&G) (Image: Shutterstock)

The US-based consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co (P&G) has recalled certain aerosol deodorants and sprays of its two brands - Old Spice and Secret - fearing the presence of a cancer-causing chemical in them.

In a statement issued on November 23, P&G said it was recalling deodorants aerosols which have any expiry date of up to September 2023 as it suspects the presence of benzene, a cancer-causing agent.

P&G, in its recall notice, said it has not received any report of adverse event so far, but has decided to recall the products out of "an abundance of caution", CNN reported.

"Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers, including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening," the recall notice said.

P&G further said customers across the United States who have purchased such products will be offered full refunds. They can contact the company with the product details online, or can also reach out through the customer care number - 888-339-7689.

The company has asked retailers to immediately remove the said Old Spice and Secret products from their shelves.

As per the list shared in the CNN report, the following sprays and deodorants under the Old Spice brand have been recalled: Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport, Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Stronger Swagger, Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Pure Sport Plus, Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Stronger Swagger, Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Ultimate Captain, Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented, Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air and Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set.

Under the Secret brand, the following items have been reportedly recalled: Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack, Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh, Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh, Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Waterlily, Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Lavender, Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Light Essentials, Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Rose, Secret Outlast Invisible Spray Completely Clean and Secret Outlast Invisible Spray Protecting Powder.