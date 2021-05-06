MARKET NEWS

Pfzier and BioNTech to donate vaccines for Olympic athletes

This is the second such deal, after the IOC in March reached an agreement with Olympic officials in China to buy and distribute Chinese vaccines ahead of the Tokyo Games and next year's Beijing Winter Games.

Associated Press
May 06, 2021 / 07:06 PM IST
The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23, 2021.

Lausanne, Switzerland, AP: Vaccine developers Pfizer and BioNTech will donate doses to inoculate athletes and officials preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Thursday.

Delivery of doses is set to begin this month to give Olympic delegations time to be fully vaccinated with a second shot before arriving in Tokyo for the games, which open on July 23.

It's the second major vaccination deal for the IOC. An agreement was announced in March between the IOC and Olympic officials in China to buy and distribute Chinese vaccines ahead of the Tokyo Games and next year's Beijing Winter Games.

The new Pfizer offer gives the IOC greater coverage worldwide ahead of Tokyo with most countries yet to authorize emergency use of Chinese vaccines.

"We are inviting the athletes and participating delegations of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games to lead by example and accept the vaccine where and when possible," IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement.

The Pfizer donation followed talks between the firm's chairman and CEO, Albert Bourla, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

"Following this conversation, the Japanese government had a meeting with the IOC and now the donation plan has been realized," Pfizer said in a statement.

The IOC said any vaccination programme must be done "in accordance with each country's vaccination guidelines and consistent with local regulations."

The IOC-China vaccine deal includes two doses being made available to the general public for each dose received by an Olympic participant in that country.
TAGS: #Covid vaccine #Health #Olympics 2021 #Pfizer vaccines #Sinovac vaccine #Sports #Tokyo Olympics preparations #Vaccines for Olympics
first published: May 6, 2021 07:06 pm

