Pfizer/BioNTech say 3 COVID shots generate good response in under-5s

Drugmakers Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Monday that three doses of their COVID-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response in children under the age of five in their clinical trial.

The companies said the vaccine was safe and well-tolerated by the children, and they plan to soon ask global regulators to authorize the shot for the age group, children for whom no vaccine is currently approved in most of the world.

They expect to complete their submission of data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this week, they said.

Pfizer and BioNTech said that three shots of a 3 microgram formulation of their vaccine generated a similar immune response in children aged six months to under five years of age as in 16 to 25-year-olds who had received two doses of the 30 microgram formulation of the vaccine in an earlier clinical trial.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

"The study suggests that a low 3-microgram dose of our vaccine, carefully selected based on tolerability data, provides young children with a high level of protection against the recent COVID-19 strains," BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said in a statement.

The drugmakers said that an early analysis of 10 symptomatic COVID cases identified through April 29, while the Omicron variant was dominant, suggested vaccine efficacy of 80.3% in the under-five age group. This analysis is not conclusive, as the trial's protocol specified that efficacy should be calculated based on at least 21 cases.

Pfizer and BioNTech said final efficacy data in the age group will be shared when it is available.

The drugmakers had previously tested two doses of the 3 microgram vaccine in the children. But the two-dose trial failed to meet its primary endpoint after results for two to four-year olds showed a weaker immune response than in adults.

The 1,678 trial participants received their third dose at least two months after their second shot. Pfizer said the vaccine was well tolerated, with most adverse side effects being mild or moderate.

The Pfizer/BioNTech shot is currently authorized for use in all Americans aged five and older. Children aged five to 11 years old receive two 10 microgram doses as their primary course, while people aged 12 and older receive two 30 microgram doses.

It's not clear how many U.S. parents will vaccinate their children in the age group. Only 29 percent of five to 11-year-olds in the country are fully vaccinated, and COVID is generally more mild in children than adults.

U.S. regulators are already preparing to review the data in younger children as well as data submitted by rival vaccine maker Moderna Inc for children under the age of six. A committee of the FDA's external advisors is scheduled to meet on June 8, 21 and 22 in order to consider the use of the two vaccines in younger people.

Moderna released trial data in March showing that its vaccine was safe and generated a similar immune response in young children as for adults.

The company said two 25 microgram shots of its vaccine were around 37 percent effective in preventing infections in two to five-year-olds, and 51 percent effective for children aged six months to two years.