Pfizer vaccine 95.8% effective against COVID-19: Israel Health Ministry

Pfizer vaccine showed nearly 96 percent effectiveness against COVID-19, Israel's health ministry said on February 20, citing recent data from its coronavirus vaccination campaign. The risk of illness from COVID-19 dropped 95.8 percent among people who received both shots of Pfizer's vaccine, it said.

The vaccine was also 98 percent effective in preventing fever or breathing problems and 98.9 percent effective in preventing hospitalizations and death, the ministry said.

For those tested one week after receiving a second jab, the vaccine was 91.9 percent effective against infection, 96.4 percent effective in preventing serious illness and 94.5 percent in preventing death.

The findings were based on data collected nationally through February 13 from Israelis who had received their second shot at least two weeks previously.

Israel's inoculation campaign is regarded as the world's fastest, with one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine administered to 4.25 million people out of its nine million-strong population since December, according to the latest health ministry figures.

About 1.7 million people had been administered a second shot by January 30, making them eligible to be included.

Israel's ambitious vaccination drive has made it the largest real-world study of Pfizer's vaccine and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he expects 95 percent of Israelis aged 50 and over to be vaccinated in the next two weeks.

The vaccine developed by US pharma giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech is based on novel mRNA technology and was the first vaccine against COVID-19 to be approved in the West late in 2020.

