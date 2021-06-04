Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved for children aged between 12 and 15 by UK health regulator

Representative image

The UK health regulator on June 4 granted emergency use clearance to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use on children aged between 12 and 15.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) - the UK's top medicine regulatory body - finalised the decision after "rigorously" assessing the data submitted by Pfizer on the trials conducted on minors.

The MHRA said that the the benefits of inoculating children with the vaccine outweighed its risks.

"We have in place a comprehensive safety surveillance strategy for monitoring the safety of all UK-approved COVID-19 vaccines and this surveillance will include the 12- to 15-year age group," said Dr June Raine, MHRA chief executive.

Also Read | Pfizer tells India jab suitable for children, can be stored at 2-8C: Report

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The UK was the world's first country to approve the vaccine, developed by American drug giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech, for emergency use on all adults and minors aged between 16 and 18, in December last year.

Although the 16 and 17-year-olds are eligible for the vaccine, the country had not included them in the regular immunisation drive. They were given the jabs only under certain circumstances - for instance if they are household contacts of someone who is immunosuppressed.

With the jabs now cleared for the 12-15 age group as well, experts are likely to take a call on starting the inoculation programme for all children aged above 12.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson, while speaking to Sky News, said the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) would advise whether routine vaccination should be offered to those in the 12-17 age bracket.

Pfizer, which has conducted the clinical tests on adolescents in the US as well, said in March that it's vaccine was 100 percent safe for use on children. Albert Bourla, chief executive officer of the company, said the trials were "encouraging" and countries around the world can use the jabs to begin vaccinating students ahead of the next school year.