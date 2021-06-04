Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved for children aged between 12 and 15 by UK health regulator
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was granted emergency clearance for use on all adults in the United Kingdom in December last year.
June 04, 2021 / 04:31 PM IST
The UK health regulator on June 4 granted emergency use clearance to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use on children aged between 12 and 15.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) - the UK's top medicine regulatory body - finalised the decision after "rigorously" assessing the data submitted by Pfizer on the trials conducted on minors.
The MHRA said that the the benefits of inoculating children with the vaccine outweighed its risks.
"We have in place a comprehensive safety surveillance strategy for monitoring the safety of all UK-approved COVID-19 vaccines and this surveillance will include the 12- to 15-year age group," said Dr June Raine, MHRA chief executive.
The UK was the world's first country to approve the vaccine, developed by American drug giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech, for emergency use on all adults and minors aged between 16 and 18, in December last year.
Although the 16 and 17-year-olds are eligible for the vaccine, the country had not included them in the regular immunisation drive. They were given the jabs only under certain circumstances - for instance if they are household contacts of someone who is immunosuppressed.
With the jabs now cleared for the 12-15 age group as well, experts are likely to take a call on starting the inoculation programme for all children aged above 12.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson, while speaking to Sky News, said the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) would advise whether routine vaccination should be offered to those in the 12-17 age bracket.
Pfizer, which has conducted the clinical tests on adolescents in the US as well, said in March that it's vaccine was 100 percent safe for use on children. Albert Bourla, chief executive officer of the company, said the trials were "encouraging" and countries around the world can use the jabs to begin vaccinating students ahead of the next school year.