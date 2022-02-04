MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Pegasus: SC-appointed committee extends timeline till February 8 for people to come forward

    The technical committee appointed by the Supreme Court has now given more time, till February 8, for people to come forward and contact the panel if they suspected that their devices were infected by the Pegasus malware.

    PTI
    February 04, 2022 / 07:54 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image


    Just two persons affected by the Pegasus spyware have so far pledged to give their phones to the SC-appointed technical committee looking into the Pegasus issue, forcing the panel to extend the timeline for affected persons to turn up before it.

    The technical committee appointed by the Supreme Court has now given more time, till February 8, for people to come forward and contact the panel if they suspected that their devices were infected by the Pegasus malware.

    The development comes amid the fresh allegations in the Pegasus spyware issue.

    A recent New York Times report claiming that India bought Pegasus spyware as part of a USD 2 billion defence deal with Israel in 2017, triggered a major controversy last Saturday, with the Opposition alleging that the government indulged in illegal snooping that amounted to "treason".

    In a public notice issued on Thursday in leading dailies, the SC-appointed panel said that in response to its initial appeal to the public in January, only two persons have produced their mobile instruments for taking digital images.

    "Therefore, the technical committee once again requests those who have reasonable causes to believe their mobile instrument is infected with Pegasus spyware to come forward and contact the technical committee with reasons as to why they believe that their mobile instrument may have been infected with Pegasus malware on or before February 8, 2022, by an email," it said.

    Close

    Related stories

    The previous notice last month had mentioned a timeline of January 7, 2022.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Health #India #Pegasus malware #Pegasus matter #Supreme Court
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 07:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.