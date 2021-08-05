Panacea Biotec inks pact to manufacture 25 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine

Representative image of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Indian pharmaceutical firm Panacea Biotec Ltd has inked a licensing agreement to manufacture 25 million doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the company said in a regulatory filing on August 5.

The agreement has been signed by Panacea Biotec with three companies - Human Vaccine Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Generium Joint Stock Company and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited.

As per the agreement, Panacea Biotec shall produce Sputnik V vaccine using "the ready to fill drug substance manufactured by Generium in Russia", and then supply the entire quantity thereof to Dr Reddy's for distribution in India, the company added in the BSE filing.

"The agreement is for manufacture (fill and finish) of upto 25 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine," it further stated.

Also Read | Serum Institute inks pact with RDIF to make Sputnik V, to begin first batch production in September

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Sputnik V, the vaccine developed by Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute, was the third vaccine to be granted emergency usage authorisation in India.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, which has partnered with RDIF for the vaccine's rollout in India, said Indian-made doses of Sputnik V would be available from September, news agency ANI reported on August 3.

"The Sputnik V vaccination launch we initiated as a pilot in May 2021 has seen gradual and steady commercial scale-up and roll-out all over India since then, having now reached around 80 cities in India. We have partnered with major hospitals around the country and set up our cold chain infrastructure across more than 300 locations since the vaccine requires -18 degree C temperature," a press release issued by Dr Reddy's said.