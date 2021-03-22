English
Pakistan to start importing CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale this week

"We expect the first 10,000 doses to come on March 25, and 100,000 next month and 200,000 the month after," Hassan Abbas, an official of AJ Pharma, said.

Reuters
March 22, 2021 / 01:30 PM IST

Pakistan will begin receiving shipments of China's CanSino Biologics COVID-19 vaccine this week for commercial sale, an official at the company's local partner told Reuters on Monday.

"We expect the first 10,000 doses to come on March 25, and 100,000 next month and 200,000 the month after," Hassan Abbas, an official of AJ Pharma, said.

Pakistan, one of the first countries in the world to allow commercial imports of COVID-19 vaccines, has already received a batch of the Russian Sputnik vaccine for commercial sale.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Reuters
TAGS: #CanSino Biologics #China #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Health #Pakistan #World News
first published: Mar 22, 2021 01:15 pm

