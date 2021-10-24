MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Pakistan crosses 10-crore COVID-19 vaccination doses mark

According to the health ministry, 38.21 million people were fully vaccinated, while 68.3 million partially vaccinated.

PTI
October 24, 2021 / 02:38 PM IST

Pakistan has administered 10 crore Covid vaccines in nine months, according to official data on Sunday.

As many as 100,016,587 jabs have been given across the country since February 2 when the vaccination drive was launched, it said.

Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan in a video statement on Saturday thanked the people for their support after the number of administered vaccines crossed the 10-crore mark.

He said the procurement of vaccines was also a huge task which was done in the most professional way.

"Till date we have arranged over 130 million doses out of which 100 million have been procured, 5 million were donated by China and over 25 million doses were provided by Covax,” he said.

Covax, the international vaccine alliance, has committed Pakistan to provide free vaccines for 20 per cent of its population.

Meanwhile, 591 new Covid cases detected in the last 24 hours pushed the total infection tally to 1,268,536 in Pakistan, while the death toll climbed to 28,377 with 18 more people succumbing to the disease.

So far 1,216,242 people have recovered, the ministry said, adding that the rate of positivity stood at 1.36, the lowest recorded so far this year.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
#coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Pakistan
first published: Oct 24, 2021 02:37 pm

