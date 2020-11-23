Oxford COVID-19 vaccine update | India may approve emergency use once AstraZeneca gets UK nod: VK Paul

India may provide emergency use authorisation to Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in India after it gets such approval from the UK government. Once cleared, the vaccine is likely to be administered to priority beneficiaries identified by the Centre, including frontline healthcare workers and people with comorbidities.

"We expect emergency authorisation for the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine to be sought in the UK. If so, it will give an opportunity for India regulator also (to consider such an option)," said Dr VK Paul, member Niti Aayog and chairman of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19.

Track this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

Speaking at a virtual panel discussion, he said that the Oxford vaccine, being developed by Serum Institute of India, is undergoing final-stage Phase 3 clinical trials in India and is the closest to getting market authorisation in comparison to other vaccines.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

According to Paul, if everything goes as per the plan, the Phase 3 clinical trials of SII vaccine should be over by January/February 2021.

Read: Moderna to charge $25-$37 for COVID-19 vaccine, says CEO

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla recently said that as soon as the UK authorities and the European Medicines Evaluation Agency (EMEA) approve Oxford vaccine for emergency use, the Pune-based vaccine maker will apply to the drug controller for emergency use authorisation in India.

"However, the vaccine will be for a limited use for frontline workers, healthcare workers and elderly people," he said.

Read: Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to be priced at Rs 500-600 per dose: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

Poonawalla also said that 30-40 crore doses of the Oxford vaccine will be available for use by the first quarter of 2021. SII has already manufactured 40 million doses of the vaccine, under the at-risk manufacturing and stockpiling licence from Drugs Controller General of India.

Read: Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca: What is the latest on COVID-19 vaccine from the manufacturers

Five vaccines are under different phases of clinical trials in India. The Serum Institute of India is conducting the phase-three trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, while Bharat Biotech and ICMR have already started the phase-three trial of the indigenously developed COVAXIN jab.

An indigenously developed vaccine by Zydus Cadila has completed the phase-two clinical trial in the country. Dr Reddy's Laboratories will soon start combined phase two and three trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India.

India -- the second worst-hit country after the United States -- recorded 45,209 new infections on November 22, taking the total to 9.09 million. Deaths rose by 501 to 133,227, with Delhi recording the highest number of daily fatalities in the country over the last few days.