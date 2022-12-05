 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI therapy chatbot triggers debate: ‘It’s trying to gaslight’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 05, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST

Such methods can't address mental health troubles stemming from workplace cultures, warn experts.

What would you expect from an AI chatbot designed to offer emotional support? Not life-changing advice but not completely useless tips either.

Teacher in Singapore got the latter when they interacted with the chatbot at the Mindline at Work platform -- an online  mental health platform with one section especially for teachers, Rest of World, a technology news website reported.

Backed by the Singapore government, the bot is meant to lend a listening ear to overburdened teachers. But it turns out, it's not helping them at all.

Screenshots of conversations, with the bot shared on social media, show how the bot responds to concerns raised. One user told it about their lack of work-life balance, only to hear "that's alright".

 

 

Mindy, a teacher interviewed by Rest of World, said she told the bot about her tough week and it just asked her to try some breathing exercises.