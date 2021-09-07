Over 4 crore people received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Madhya Pradesh

Representative image: Reuters

Over four crore people in Madhya Pradesh were administered the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 until now, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, adding the government is committed to vaccinate all the eligible persons with the first jab by the end of September.

Madhya Pradesh will launch a mega vaccination campaign again on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said on Tuesday quoting Chouhan.

"The first dose is administered to 4 crore, 78 thousand,730 eligible persons in MP while both the jabs were given to 90,73,953 people," the official added.

"Madhya Pradesh has crossed the four-crore mark of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination. I congratulate the people for achieving this feat. The government is committed to vaccinating all the eligible persons in the state with the first jab by the end of September,” he said.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,270 on Monday with the addition of 11 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,516, an official had said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show