Over 25% of IT workforce stressed: Survey

A survey has revealed that over 25 per cent of employees working in the IT sector are facing some kind of stress due to family issues, uneasy workplace and other factors.

As many as 10,117 professionals across all IT domains in the age group of 22 to 47 years participated in the survey, according to a MindMatch report by a research-backed innovative venture SCIKEY.

Of those surveyed, 63.45 per cent professionals have experience ranging from 0-4 years.

Among the factors leading to stress, family issues are at the top with more than 79 per cent professionals mentioning it. It is followed by uneasy workplaces (72.99 per cent), electronic gadgets (63.64 per cent), health issues (52.04 per cent), commuting issues (47.69 per cent) and lack of motivation (32.46 per cent).

Among the professionals claiming to have family issues, 41.29 per cent find it difficult to tackle their personal problems, leading to stress, it added.

Since money is important to them, the chances of working extra hours at workplace with an aspiration to earn more money leading to less family time adds to family issues hence causing more stress, it added.

The survey further said that people for whom money is important but have low self-drive, do not put enough effort to earn and they carry their frustration to family, leading to family issues.

The survey findings also revealed that 52.04 per cent of the stressed workforce claimed to have health issues.

Even as 90.69 per cent make sincere efforts in the direction of maintaining a healthy mind and body, they fail to maintain efficient habits with only 13.38 per cent excelling with consistent health habits.

The concept of maintaining health seems to fade away with growing experience and expertise with only 0.73 per cent of industry veterans looking after themselves as compared to 41.31 per cent freshers.

The survey revealed that of the 88.43 per cent stressed workforce, who claim that they plan and organise tasks well, only 7.54 per cent professionals possess high levels of execution and management skills.