    Over 1 crore children 12-14 years age-group administered COVID vaccine first dose: Mansukh Mandaviya

    The vaccination for 12-14 years age group started on March 16 with Biological E’s intramuscular vaccine Corbevax, two doses of which are to be administered 28 days apart.

    PTI
    March 25, 2022 / 07:57 PM IST
    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (File image)

    Over one crore children in the age-group of 12-14 years have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

    As of March 1 last year, there were 4.7 crore children aged 12 and 13 years in the country.

    "Over one crore children between the age group of 12-14 have received their first dose of #COVID19 vaccine. Congratulations to all my young warriors who got vaccinated. Let’s continue this momentum!” Mandaviya tweeted.

    The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 182.55 crore, according to provisional reports till 7 am.

    COVID-19 Vaccine

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How does a vaccine work?

    A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

    How many types of vaccines are there?

    There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

    What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

    Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

    The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

    Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

    The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

    India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year.

    The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.

    The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

    India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

    The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16.
    PTI
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 07:57 pm
