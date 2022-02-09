Over 1 crore adolescents in India now fully jabbed against COVID-19

COVID vaccination for the 15-17-year-teens in India had started on January 3

Less than five weeks after COVID vaccination started for them, over 1 crore in the age group of 15-17 years in India are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

The total population estimated for this age group in the country is about 7.4 crore.

“What a historic feat by Young India! Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID19,” tweeted Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on February 9.

On February 8, the first dose coverage of the adolescent age group in the country had crossed the 5 crore-mark.

Recently, Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan had asked states to aggressively complete full COVID vaccination coverage for those youngsters who had already taken their first shots while also asking them to identify and cover those adolescents who had not yet taken their first jabs.

As only Covaxin, the COVID vaccine by Bharat Biotech is being permitted for this age group, whose two doses are administered at a gap of only 28 days, a large number of beneficiaries who received their doses in early January were eligible for the second doses beginning February 1.

the senior government authorities have said this age group will be lowered further when approved by the expert group, provided that a substantial chunk of the vulnerable population groups are fully vaccinated.

The number of overall COVID vaccine doses administered in India is above 171 crore.