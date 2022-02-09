MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Over 1 crore adolescents in India now fully jabbed against COVID-19

    The COVID-19 vaccination for the 15-17-year-olds in India has met with an overwhelming response since the beginning. It is evident from the fact that a large number of them have taken their first shots within weeks, many of whom have now also completed their full vaccination schedule.

    Sumi Sukanya Dutta
    February 09, 2022 / 05:11 PM IST
    COVID vaccination for the 15-17-year-teens in India had started on January 3

    COVID vaccination for the 15-17-year-teens in India had started on January 3

    Less than five weeks after COVID vaccination started for them, over 1 crore in the age group of 15-17 years in India are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

    The total population estimated for this age group in the country is about 7.4 crore.

    “What a historic feat by Young India! Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID19,” tweeted Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on February 9.

    On February 8, the first dose coverage of the adolescent age group in the country had crossed the 5 crore-mark.

    Recently, Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan had asked states to aggressively complete full COVID vaccination coverage for those youngsters who had already taken their first shots while also asking them to identify and cover those adolescents who had not yet taken their first jabs.

    Close

    Related stories

    As only Covaxin, the COVID vaccine by Bharat Biotech is being permitted for this age group, whose two doses are administered at a gap of only 28 days, a large number of beneficiaries who received their doses in early January were eligible for the second doses beginning February 1.

    COVID vaccination for the 15-17-year-old teens in India had started on January 3 and the senior government authorities have said this age group will be lowered further when approved by the expert group, provided that a substantial chunk of the vulnerable population groups are fully vaccinated.

    The number of overall COVID vaccine doses administered in India is above 171 crore.
    Sumi Sukanya Dutta
    Tags: #adolescents vaccination #Bharat Biotech #COVAXIN #COVIDVaccination
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 05:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.