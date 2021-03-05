Over 1.8 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India

Representative Image

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.8 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

These include 68,53,083 healthcare workers (HCWs) who were administered the 1st dose, 31,41,371 HCWs who were given the 2nd dose, 60,90,931 frontline workers (FLWs) who were given the 1st dose and 67,297 FLWs (2nd dose), 2,35,901 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st dose) and 16,16,920 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

Nearly 14 lakh (13,88,170) vaccine doses were given on Thursday, Day-48 of the vaccination drive (March 4).

The ministry said 10,56,808 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 16,081 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 3,31,362 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The 10,56,808 beneficiaries include 6,15,903 people aged over 60 and 92,109 individuals aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st dose)

Six sates, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, MP and Delhi, have reported high daily new cases in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said underlining 84.44 percent of the new cases reported in a span of 24 hours (16,838) are from these six states.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 8,998. It is followed by Kerala with 2,616 while Punjab reported 1,071 new cases.

Eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, the ministry highlighted.

India's total active caseload stands at 1.76 lakh (1,76,319) which comprises 1.58 percent of India total infections.

The ministry said that Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have shown a reduction in the active cases in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Gujarat display a rise in the active cases during the same time period.

Showing the change in number of active cases for states in the last one month, the ministry said Kerala, UP, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu are the top 5 states showing a decline in active cases in the last one month, while Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi are the top 5 states showing a rise in active cases.

The ministry said 20 states and UTs have less than 1000 active cases. Arunachal Pradesh reported only 2 active cases.

The Cumulative Positivity Rate of the country shows a continuous decline and stands at 5.08 percent

Eight states display a weekly positivity rate higher than the national average (2.09 percent). Among them, Maharashtra stands out with a weekly positivity rate of 10.38 percent.

The ministry said 113 deaths were reported in a day.

Six states account for 88.5 percent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (60). Punjab follows with 15 daily deaths. Kerala reported 14 deaths.

Eighteen states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours. These are A&N Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Daman and Diu, Dadara and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand.