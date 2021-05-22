Over 1.6 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states and UTs: Health Ministry

More than 1.60 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, and over 2.67 lakh doses will be supplied to them in the next three day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said more than 21 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories (UTs).

"Of this, the total consumption, calculated based on average up to May 21, 2021, including wastage, is 19,73,61,311 doses (as per data available at 8 am today)," it said.

"More than 1.60 crore COVID vaccine doses (1,60,13,409) are still available with the states/UTs to be administered," the statement said.

It said that 2,67,110 vaccine doses "are in the pipeline and will be received by the states/UTs within the next three days".