Opinion | The J&J hip implant case: On patient safety, India must up its game

Gauri Kamath

Acting on the recommendations of an expert committee, the Centre will reportedly ask Johnson & Johnson (J&J) to compensate patients who experienced the debilitating consequences of being implanted with J&J group company DePuy's faulty ASR Hip System products for hip replacement. The company had withdrawn the two products in 2010 as part of a global recall and as part of a global programme volunteered to pay for premature revision surgeries among Indian patients.

The case exposes the pitfalls of the Indian regulatory system which relies on the rigour and timely action of overseas regulatory counterparts to protect its own patients. Let me explain.

First, the regulator has approved medical devices based on the actions of western countries whose approval processes are known to be more rigorous. But regulators of those countries too have been criticised in the past for relatively lax standards. Covering the ASR recall in 2011, the British Medical Journal (BMJ) raised concerns that the process of testing high-risk medical devices before launch was less stringent than for drugs, especially in Europe. In 2017, the European Union tightened regulations to require more detailed clinical studies for medical devices, among other things, by 2020. The BMJ reported that the DePuy ASR devices didn't need to be tested in patients before entering the EU markets and were based on simulator and laboratory tests.

It is in post-market studies or follow-up that such products are further validated.

Even today, India struggles to generate adequate local data on the safety of healthcare products once they are marketed and relies heavily on western regulators for signals. Such post-market follow-up captures early signs of a product not working the way it should or causing unforeseen side-effects.

After a number of false starts, the Centre did roll out such an initiative for pharmaceuticals in 2011, the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPi). However, it is only since March 2016, after seven years of concerted effort to scale-up, that it began to generate India-specific drug safety alerts about unlisted adverse drug reactions (ADRs). It will take resources, rigour and effort to sustain and improve the quality and volumes of the data to make a long term difference.

On the other hand, the effort to monitor medical devices, the Materiovigilance Programme, began only in 2015, five years after the ASR recall. In April, the pharmaceutical news site pharmabiz reported that "it was progressing at a snail's pace.”

In the ASR case, the regulator did not appear to have had vital information on the regulatory status of the products in other countries. According to the observations of the expert committee, it renewed J&J's registration of its ASR products in December 2009 without the knowledge of these having been recalled in Australia.

While J&J has said the recall was for business reasons, a May 2011 note on the website of the Australian drugs regulator TGA states that the ASR hip prosthesis was removed from the Australian market after its intervention, when data showed an unacceptably high need for repeat joint replacement in patients who had received an ASR hip. A 2007 TGA analysis had already raised this concern.

According to a 2012 article in The New York Times, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2009 refused to approve one of the two ASR products in question as clinical trials prior to approval had reportedly shown high rates of premature failure requiring repeat surgeries for patients. The NYT reported that the FDA had informed the company confidentially as required by rules to protect business information. Would the Indian drug regulator then have been privy to this?

The evolution of healthcare product regulation, much like any other, suggests that significant change is often spurred by significant tragedy or substantial pain. A classic case is the birth of the thalidomide babies in the 60s that paved the way for regulatory oversight of clinical trials. It was the failure of another hip product, made by 3M, and its recall that led to the setting up of the UK Joint Registry. Data from this registry was a key reason for the ASR recall.

It is therefore imperative that India use the learnings from the ASR case to take corrective steps such as accelerating the Materiovigilance Programme and implementing rigorous risk monitoring and post-market follow-up of new devices wherever necessary. In response to media coverage, the government has also mentioned that registries to facilitate tracking of high-risk medical devices may be set up. This should be discussed and speedily implemented.

The speed of past actions does not inspire confidence. It is only since January that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has new, relevant rules for approving medical devices that call for more focussed clinical regulation, among other things. This is 13 years after a lawsuit involving unapproved drug-eluting stents forced the government to begin regulating medical devices, which it did under a law meant for drugs and nearly eight years after the ASR recall.

It is noteworthy that even where regulators in developed nations fail to protect patients from harm, the legal system provides an avenue for relatively speedy redress. In the US, UK and Australia, J&J has made cumulative payouts of billions of dollars to patients who were implanted with the products, not as compensation but as settlements to shut down expensive lawsuits.

India's is probably the first instance of a government-mandated award of compensation in a case which is unsurprising given the overburdened justice system.

The upshot of all this: when it comes to patient safety, India needs to up its game.

Gauri Kamath, a former business journalist, is a pharmaceutical and healthcare content writer. She tweets at @Apothecurry. Views expressed are personal