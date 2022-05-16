Online diagnostic firms come up with self-regulatory guidelines after court, government raise quality concerns 

Online health aggregators offering diagnostic facilities should only list registered laboratories and ensure that reports on test results are generated only by physical medical laboratories.

These guidelines are part of the first self-regulatory code of conduct for e-diagnostic firms, which the document says should also evaluate the quality of training undergone by phlebotomists at the laboratories they are tying up with.

Phlebotomists are personnel who collect blood samples. E-diagnostic companies are also required to carry out a periodic review of their association with the labs.

These guidelines have been prepared by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and were circulated to most companies offering e-diagnostic services across India this month.

“This voluntary code of conduct is a self-regulatory attempt by the industry to adhere to the highest professional standards and have proper safeguards to ensure that patients' health and safety is not compromised,” the document said.

India has almost 20 e-diagnostic firms that use a technology platform—a website or app—to receive customer requests for medical tests. They are either aggregators for multiple medical laboratories or serve as technology platforms for self-operated medical laboratories.

Multiple issues related to the absence of minimum standards and quality of services related to these platforms have been raised in the past. The matter came under scrutiny during the COVID-19 pandemic when these services were highly sought after.

Self-regulatory guidelines, in the absence of government oversight, have become important for an industry that is almost doubling year on year, said Prashant Tandon, founder of Tata 1mg, who is also chair FICCI e-pharmacy working group.

“There are thousands of home-based diagnostic services but about 15-20 companies are in the core e-diagnostic space and we do not want the industry’s name to be spoiled because some companies do not adhere to standards,” Tandon told Moneycontrol.

“We are therefore getting all concerned players to sign onto the code of conduct and ensure quality service to patients as the industry gradually matures,” he added.

Need for e-diagnostics companies

Some reports suggest that India has only 39 diagnostic labs per million people, compared to 418 labs per million in the US and sixty 60 per million in Brazil.

Only a small fraction of these labs is accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) or College of American Pathologists (CAP).

“This is where the technology driven models can transform the access through their vast network of accredited and reputed labs, a professionally trained phlebotomist workforce, and collection centres,” the 16-page self-regulatory code of conduct said.

It also underlined that the technology-driven model makes the entire process of getting medical tests done very convenient for patients and their family members; it also makes testing more affordable.

“It gives the patients greater ability to make well-informed choices and they avoid getting overcharged by unorganized local labs,” the document added.

Multiple complaints

The Union health ministry, in January 2021, asked state governments to act against online health aggregators offering diagnostic facilities without registering themselves with the state administrations.

In a letter to state health secretaries, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan pointed out that some online health service aggregators neither provided any details of laboratories on behalf of which they were providing services, nor their registration status and compliance with minimum standards.

“The details of qualified staff, as required for running the laboratory services, may also not be available on their online portals,” the letter said.

The letter followed an order by the Delhi High Court that asked the health ministry to take steps to stop the operations of illegal online health service providers.

“Health being a state subject, and keeping in view the directions of the Hon’ble Court in the above said order, it is requested that a time-bound action plan may be made and implemented, as per the applicable laws, for regulating such online health service aggregators, and the related service providers. operational in your state or UT,” Bhushan wrote.





