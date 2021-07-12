MARKET NEWS

One more tests positive for Zika virus; 19 cases now in Kerala

Health Minister Veena George said the virus was detected in a sample sent to a Coimbatore-based laboratory by a private hospital where the woman was being treated.

PTI
July 12, 2021 / 06:25 PM IST
Representative image

A 73-year-old woman tested positive for Zika virus in Kerala on Monday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 19.

At the same time, five samples sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) unit at Alappuzha tested negative for the virus, she said in a release.

On Sunday, three people, including a toddler, were found infected with Zika, following which the government arranged 2,100 test kits for testing facilities at four medical colleges in the state.

The testing facilities have been arranged at Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode Medical colleges and at NIV, Alappuzha.

The Minister on Sunday had said that hospitals had been instructed to test those patients, especially pregnant women, with fever, rashes and body pain.
PTI
first published: Jul 12, 2021 06:25 pm

