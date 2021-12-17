Omicron tally crosses 100 in India, time to avoid unnecessary travel, says Health Ministry

The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa on November 23 (Representative image)

The tally of coronavirus infections caused by the Omicron variant has crossed 100 in the country, the Union Health Ministry said in a press briefing on December 17.

India has so far recorded 101 Omicron cases, across 11 states, said Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry. The highest number of infections so far, 32, have been detected in Maharashtra, followed by 22 cases in Delhi, 17 in Rajasthan, eight each in Telangana and Karnataka and five each in Kerala and Gujarat.

"Omicron variant has been reported in 91 countries in the world. WHO has said that Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant in South Africa where Delta circulation was low," Agrawal added.

The Health Ministry urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, mass gatherings and observe low-intensity festivities ahead of New Year in view of the emerging risks due to the Omicron variant.

"This is the time to avoid non-essential travel, mass gatherings and it is very important to observe low-intensity festivities," Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

The states need to act proactively to prevent a rise in positivity rate, and the citizens need to act "very responsibly", Centre's COVID-19 Task Force chief Dr VK Paul added.

Referring to the record spike in cases in the United Kingdom, Dr Paul suggested that a similar spread in India could prove to be disastrous.

"A new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic is being experienced in Europe with a steep rise in cases...If we do a population level conversion, the 80,000 cases in UK would be 14 lakh in India," he said.

While noting that the situation is currently "stable" in India, Dr Paul stressed that "we need to adopt profound caution".

The state government must consider increasing restrictions in areas where the positivity rate begins showing an upward trend, he noted.

"Positivity rates increasing in some areas. If needed, restrictions should be implemented in these areas. States and districts should make efforts to be extra careful in clusters," Dr Paul said.

Maintaining well-ventilated areas is essential to minimise the risk of virus transmission, Dr Paul said, as he quipped, "Mahaul khula ho toh virus ko mauka nahi milega (In an open space, the virus will not get much of a chance".

Amid apprehensions over whether the official tally of Omicron variant is representative of the actual spread, the officials said genome sequencing is not possible in all cases.

"Genome sequencing of every sample is not possible. It is a surveillance and pandemic assessment and tracking tool, not a diagnostic tool as of now. We can assure sufficient systematic sampling is being undertaken," added Dr Paul, who is also the member (health) of government's topmost think-tank Niti Aayog.

Notably, the Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa on November 23 and was reported to be highly transmissible. Subsequently, the World Health Organisation (WHO) categorised it as a 'variant of concern' on November 26.

Shortly thereafter, a number of countries began approving booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines. In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) narrowly backed the emergency use of Merck's first-of-a-kind COVID pill. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on December 16 said Pfizer's COVID pill can be used to treat adults who are at increased risk of progressing to severe disease.

On the use of anti-COVID pills, the Indian health officials said there is need to wait for more scientific data.

"We have been discussing these anti-viral COVID-19 pills. We have found that these pills need to be given very early, even before the diagnosis of the disease. Scientific data is still not supported in a big way that the pills will be useful at the moment," Dr Bhargava told reporters.

In terms of vaccination, India has cumulatively administered over 135 crore doses, the health ministry pointed out. Over 82 crore persons have received at least their first dose, whereas, more than 53 crore persons have been double vaccinated.