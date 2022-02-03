MARKET NEWS

    February 03, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | India reports 1,72,433 fresh COVID cases; 6.8% higher than yesterday

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: The active cases comprise 3.67 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 95.14 per cent, the ministry said. A reduction of 87,682 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.


    With 1,72,433 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,18,03,318, while the active cases decreased to 15,33,921, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

    The death toll climbed to 4,98,983 with 1,008 fresh fatalities, including 500 from Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.


    class="_yeti_done">The active cases comprise 3.67 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 95.14 per cent, the ministry said.


    A reduction of 87,682 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.


    The daily positivity rate was recorded at 10.99 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 12.98 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to       3,97,70,414, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.  The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 167.87 crore.  India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

    The 1,008 new fatalities include 81 from Karnataka.

    Of the 500 deaths in Kerala, 29 were reported in the last 24 hours, 136 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 335 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the state government said.

    A total of 4,98,983 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,42,784 from Maharashtra, 56,100 from Kerala, 39,137 from Karnataka, 37,636 from Tamil Nadu, 25,919 from Delhi, 23,254 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,687 from  West Bengal.

    The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

    “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

    • February 03, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Arunachal Pradesh reports 237 fresh COVID-19 cases, two new fatalities

      Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 62,893 after 237 more people tested positive for the infection, while two new fatalities pushed the death toll to 290, a senior health official said on Thursday. A 61-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, both from the Capital Complex Region, died at the Dedicated Covid Hospital at Chimpu, near here, on Tuesday due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome with Covid Pneumonia, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The state currently has 2,375 active COVID-19 cases, while 60,228 people have recuperated from the disease thus far in the state, including 357 on Wednesday, the official said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state marginally improved to 95.76 per cent from 95.55 per cent the previous day, he said. 

    • February 03, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | ​Shikhar Dhawan, six others test positive for Covid ahead of India’s series against West Indies

      Four team India players -- Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Navdeep Saini -- have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the series with West Indies in Ahmedabad on February 6, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said on February 2. Apart from the four players, fielding Coach T Dilip, Security Liaison Officer B Lokesh and the team’s sports massage therapist Rajeev Kumar have tested positive for the infection. “The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India’s ODI squad after seven members, including three players of Team India (Senior Men) tested positive for COVID-19 following three rounds of RT-PCR testing,” BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. Team India members had been asked to reach to Ahmedabad on January 31 for the three-match ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. 

    • February 03, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | ​1,72,433 new COVID cases in 24 hours; active cases down by 5%

      India has recorded a total of 1,72,433 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, tad higher than the daily cases registered on February 2 but the ongoing wave continued to shrink with a big drop in active coronavirus cases. The number of active cases in India on February 2 was 16,21,603 which has come down to 15,33,921 in the last 24-hour period. In the country so far, there are a total of 4,18,03,318 COVID cases and 4,97975 deaths have been confirmed. Of the 1,008 deaths registered on February 3, 500 were from Kerala alone which also reported 335 backlog deaths. Kerala, at 165 fresh deaths in a day, also reported the highest fatalities due to the infectious disease, followed by Karnataka which reported 81 new deaths. 

    • February 03, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | ​Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 4,29,773 with 601 fresh cases

       Jharkhand on Thursday reported 601 new COVID-19 cases, 21 less than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 4,29,773, a health department bulletin said. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 5,306 as three more persons - one from capital Ranchi and two from Saraikela district succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, it said. East Singhbhum district registered the highest number of new infections at 214, followed by the state capital Ranchi at 177 and Simdega at 36. Jharkhand now has 3,781 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,189 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,20,686, it said. 

    • February 03, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST

      Hello and welcome to the Coronavirus Omicron LIVE blog. We will update you with all the latest news on virus from around the world.

