    February 02, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Accelerate second dose COVID vaccination coverage of 15-17 year olds, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan tells states

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: The active cases decreased by 1,21,456 to reach 16,21,603-- 4.20 per cent of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 94.60 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 9.26 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 14.15 per cent, according to the health ministry.

    With 1,61,386 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 4.16 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll has climbed to 4,97,975 with 1,733 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    per cent of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 94.60 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 9.26 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 14.15 per cent, according to the health ministry.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,95,11,307 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the ministry said.  With the fresh cases, the total number of infections stands at 4,16,30,885, it said.

    Meanwhile, the cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 167.29 crore.

    India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

    Meanwhile, the Centre proposed a support of Rs 5,000 crore to states for COVID-19 vaccination as part of the Union budget for the year 2022-23, indicating its continued focus on tackling the coronavirus pandemic by inoculating people. For 2021-22 the original budget for COVID-19 vaccination was pegged at Rs 35,000 crore which was later revised to Rs 39,000 crore. So far, a total of nearly 167 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India, covering nearly 95 per cent of the total adult population with at least one dose and 75 percent of the adults with both shots of the vaccine.

    Since June 21 last year when a revised COVID-19 vaccination policy was enforced in the country, the Centre has been procuring most of the vaccines available in the country and supplying the states for free vaccination of eligible beneficiaries in the government hospitals
    February 02, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth tests positive for COVID-19; admitted to hospital

      Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, the daughter of South megastar Rajinikanth, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The filmmaker informed about her Covid-19 diagnosis on Tuesday night on Instagram. Aishwaryaa, who has been in the news for her separation from husband Dhanush, said that she contracted the deadly virus despite taking all the precautions.

      Sharing a photo of herself, Aishwaryaa wrote, “Tested positive even after all precautions… got admitted… please mask up get vaccinated and be safe… bring it on 2022! We’ll see what more is that you have in store for me."

    February 02, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Omicron, its sub-variant BA.2 appear to have similar severity, says WHO

      A sub-variant of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus strain, which some studies indicate could be even more infectious than the original version, has been detected in 57 countries, the WHO said Tuesday. The fast-spreading and heavily mutated Omicron variant has rapidly become the dominant variant worldwide since it was first detected in southern Africa 10 weeks ago.

      In its weekly epidemiological update, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the variant, which accounts for over 93 percent of all coronavirus specimens collected in the past month, counts several sub-lineages: BA.1, BA.1.1, BA.2 and BA.3.

      The BA.1 and BA.1.1 -- the first versions identified -- still account for over 96 percent of all the Omicron sequences uploaded to the GISAID global science initiative, it said.But there has been a clear rise in cases involving BA.2, which counts several different mutations from the original -- including on the spike protein that dots the virus's surface and is key to entering human cells.

      Read more here

    February 02, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Zydus Cadila supplies first batch of ZyCoV-D to Centre

      Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said that it has started supplies of its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D to the government. The pharma major also plans to make it available in the market. ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine administered intradermally using the painless pharmajet needle-free system on day 0, day 28 and day 56.

      It is a plasmid DNA vaccine which, when administered, produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response mediated by the cellular and humoral arms of the human immune system, which play a vital role in protection from disease as well as viral clearance, claimed the company.

      Zydus Cadila in its data submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had said that the vaccine showed an efficacy of 66.6 percent against symptomatic COVID-19 infection. It was later granted emergency use authorisation for the age group of 12 years and above in August but had thus far not been included in India’s COVID immunisation drive.

      Read more here

    February 02, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

    February 02, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Swift decline continues as 1,61,386 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in a day

      The swift decline of COVID-19 cases in India continues with 1,61,386 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, which is 3.5 percent lower than the daily cases registered a day before. The fresh infections raise the total tally of COVID-19 cases in India to 4,16,30,885 while the active cases in the country now stand at 1,6,21,603. The active cases in the country are shrinking at the rate of about 4.4 percent.

      In the 24-hour period, 1,733 deaths were also recorded but that included 1,063 reconciliatory deaths from Kerala. Kerala, at 142, also reported the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the 24-hour period. The southern state also registered a rise of 10299 in the number of total active cases and was among 6 states and UTs that registered an increase in the number of active cases in a day. A total of 4,97, 975 deaths due to the infectious disease have now been recorded in India so far. 

      Read more here

    February 02, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Budget 2022: Rs 5,000 crore allocated to states for COVID-19 vaccination

      The Centre has proposed a support of Rs 5,000 crore to states for COVID-19 vaccination as part of the Union budget for the year 2022-23, indicating its continued focus on tackling the coronavirus pandemic by inoculating people. For 2021-22 the original budget for COVID-19 vaccination was pegged at Rs 35,000 crore which was later revised to Rs 39,000 crore. So far, a total of nearly 167 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India, covering nearly 95 per cent of the total adult population with at least one dose and 75 percent of the adults with both shots of the vaccine. Since June 21 last year when a revised COVID-19 vaccination policy was enforced in the country, the Centre has been procuring most of the vaccines available in the country and supplying the states for free vaccination of eligible beneficiaries in the government hospitals.

      Read more here

    February 02, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

      Hello and welcome to the Coronavirus Omicron LIVE blog. We will update you with all the latest news on virus from around the world.

