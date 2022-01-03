Omicron accounts for 84% of Covid cases in Delhi over last 2 days: Satyendar Jain

Most Omicron infections in the country have been mild and asymptomatic so far (File AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A)

Infections caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant accounted for 84 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in the national capital over the past two days, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on January 3.

Jain's statement comes a day after Delhi reported 3,194 new coronavirus cases, the highest since May 22. The numbers also marked a 15 percent jump as compared to January 1, when the capital city had logged 2,176 cases.

"Eighty four percent of the COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi in the past two days were of the Omicron variant," news agency ANI quoted the state health minister as saying.

Delhi's positivity rate, which has been hovering above 5 percent over the past couple of days, may increase to 6.5 percent today, Jain added. This would drive the daily infection count to around 4,000 cases, he noted.

"Delhi's expected to report around 4,000 cases today with the positivity rate rising to 6.5 percent. Currently, 202 patients are admitted to Delhi hospitals," the minister said.

As per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a 'red alert' should come into effect once the positivity rate crosses 5 percent, and remains above the threshold for at least two days. The red alert would lead to a lockdown, halting most of the economic activities.

The Delhi government, however, has decided not to impose the red alert so far. This has been attributed to the low hospitalisation rate despite a surge in infections.

According to experts, the Omicron variant will trigger the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India but is unlikely to be as devastating as the second wave.

"COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly in Delhi, but there is no need to panic. Currently, the active cases in the city are 6,360,” Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had said on January 2. "Only 246 hospital beds were occupied yesterday. All cases are mild and asymptomatic," he had added.

Across India, a total of 33,750 new COVID-19 cases were reported on January 3. The fatality count rose by 123 in the same period. The active caseload stood at 1,45,582, as per the last update issued by the Union Health Ministry.