Of 35.89 crore COVID-19 vaccinations, 16.63 crore were of women: Govt

Out of the 35.89 crore COVID-19 vaccinations done in the country, 16.63 crore were of women, which is 46.32 percent of the total inoculations, the government said on Friday.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the difference of approximately 2 percent between estimated proportion of females (for vaccination) and proportion of vaccination of females could be due to earlier guidelines that mentioned pregnancy and lactation as contra-indications for COVID-19 inoculation.

However, subsequent to review of evolving scientific evidence, COVID-19 vaccination has been allowed for lactating women from May 19 and for pregnant women from July 2.

"As per the vaccination coverage reported on Co-WIN as on July 7, out of 35.89 crore vaccinations done across the country, a total of 16.63 crore vaccinations were of women i.e 46.32 percent of the total vaccinations," she said.

"The COVID-19 vaccination drive does not make any discrimination on the basis of gender, socio-economic conditions or residence etc of citizens," Irani said.