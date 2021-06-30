Odisha extends partial lockdown till July 16

The Odisha government on Wednesday extended the partial lockdown in the state for 15 more days till 5 am on July 16, a senior official said.

The existing restrictions will end at 5 am on Thursday.

The state government has divided the 30 districts into A and B categories. Twenty districts where the test positivity rate (TPR) remains less than five per cent are in the A category, while the remaining 10 coastal districts, where the number of cases is high, are in the B category, Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said.

There will be no weekly shutdown in category A districts and shops will remain open from 6 am to 6 pm. Buses will be allowed to ply with passengers up to the seating capacity and taxis and autorickshaws can carry a maximum of two passengers.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Daily markets and weekly haats can open, small salons can function, street food vendors can operate takeaway businesses, while outdoor and indoor film shooting has been permitted in these districts, he said.

Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Sonepur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Angul, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar are category A districts.

In category B districts, shops can open from 6 am to 2 pm but shopping malls, spas and beauty parlours shall continue to remain closed.

Bus services won't restart now and weekend shutdowns will continue in these districts.

The coastal districts of Nayagarh, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj are in category B.

Night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am shall remain in force across the state but people and services in the essential category shall be permitted to move during the restricted hours, he said.

Religious and educational institutions and cinema halls shall continue to remain closed, while the ban on public gatherings, trade fairs, exhibitions and jatra (theatre) shall continue across Odisha, Mohapatra said.

The restrictions on weddings and funerals shall also continue, he said.

Mohapatra said the state government decided to extend the partial lockdown keeping in view the prevailing situation, while an effort was made to strike a balance between life and livelihood.

The lockdown was first imposed on May 5 following the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and was repeatedly extended since then.