NSE-listed ZIM Laboratories eyes nutraceutical segment, regulated markets abroad

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Dec 15, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST

The company has developed a portfolio of innovative and differentiated generic drug delivery products, which are at an advanced stage of filing in the European Union and emerging markets.

Representative image | Source: Reuters

Nagpur-based ZIM laboratories, which recently listed on the National Stock Exchange, plans to enter the online pharmaceutical segment and launch a number of nutraceutical products in the Indian market.

The pharmaceutical company provides innovative drug delivery solutions that are aimed at enhancing patient convenience and adherence to drug treatment.

“We are a technology-focused company in formulation pharmaceutical generic formulations business and our DNA is basically process innovation,” said Anwar S Daud, managing director of the company in an interaction with Moneycontrol. “We use process innovations to create multiple technology platforms which enable us to make differentiation and drug delivery products that stand out.”

Daud said the NSE listing will provide additional liquidity to the company’s shareholders and also bring in shareholders through the exchange’s wide reach.

“We believe that it is important to continue our vision of making quality healthcare affordable through drug delivery solutions focusing on patient convenience and adherence,” he added.

The company uses its proprietary technology platforms for developing, manufacturing and supplying differentiated generic pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products in finished formulations as well as pre-formulation intermediates (PFI) in various therapeutic categories including anti-infective, cardiovascular system, gastrointestinal, analgesic and non-steroid anti-inflammatory drugs, urology, vitamins and dietary supplements.