NSE-listed ZIM Laboratories eyes nutraceutical segment, regulated markets abroad

Nagpur-based ZIM laboratories, which recently listed on the National Stock Exchange, plans to enter the online pharmaceutical segment and launch a number of nutraceutical products in the Indian market.

The pharmaceutical company provides innovative drug delivery solutions that are aimed at enhancing patient convenience and adherence to drug treatment.

“We are a technology-focused company in formulation pharmaceutical generic formulations business and our DNA is basically process innovation,” said Anwar S Daud, managing director of the company in an interaction with Moneycontrol. “We use process innovations to create multiple technology platforms which enable us to make differentiation and drug delivery products that stand out.”

Daud said the NSE listing will provide additional liquidity to the company’s shareholders and also bring in shareholders through the exchange’s wide reach.

“We believe that it is important to continue our vision of making quality healthcare affordable through drug delivery solutions focusing on patient convenience and adherence,” he added.

The company uses its proprietary technology platforms for developing, manufacturing and supplying differentiated generic pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products in finished formulations as well as pre-formulation intermediates (PFI) in various therapeutic categories including anti-infective, cardiovascular system, gastrointestinal, analgesic and non-steroid anti-inflammatory drugs, urology, vitamins and dietary supplements.

It partners with pharma and distribution companies which seek solutions for development, sourcing and marketing for PFI. In finished formulations – the company registers products in select markets, enters marketing tie-ups with local distribution or marketing companies and launches these products as branded generics.

Medicine on the go

Daud said as the fast pace of life does not allow most people to slow down, even when they are sick, the ideal situation would be that people easily carry their medication and take it as they work.

The company is working on solutions to make it easy for patients, mainly kids and the elderly, to swallow bitter pills and also to lower the side effects due to medication. An oral film by the firm, for instance, enables patients to take the pill without water.

“Children sometimes vomit after taking medicine so they come back for treatment again as the course of the drug is not completed,” he said.

“There is a huge cost of non-adherence. Fortunately, we are in a space where we can concentrate on providing solutions to problems like not having water to consume a drug or non-availability of a caregiver for injecting a medicine which can be delivered to them sublingually.”

Eye on regulated markets, nutraceuticals

The firm, which has nearly 80 percent of its business outside India, has 19 products in its portfolio and plans to add 12-13 more within the next 2-3 years.

It also has concrete plans to enter Europe and regulated markets along with emerging markets.

“We feel there is a lot of potential in these markets before we go to the US,” Daud said.

As there is a trend towards prescriptions which contain not only pharmaceutical therapy but also nutraceutical or supplementary medicines, the company will target this segment in a significant way in the coming days, the MD said.