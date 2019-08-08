NPPA to setup state-level cells to enforce price controls of essential drugs

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on August 8 said it had revamped the existing monitoring and enforcement system and renamed it as Consumer Awareness, Publicity and Price Monitoring to enforce effective implementation of drug price controls.

The revised scheme will be implemented at the Central level by the NPPA and at the State level by the registered societies of Price Monitoring and Resource Units (PMRUs).

The government will set up 36 PMRUs, that include a project coordinator, field-level investigators and data entry operators. The cost will be borne by the central government for a period of five years.

The objectives of the consumer awareness, publicity and price monitoring will include monitoring implementation of ceiling prices of scheduled medicines notified by the government, ensuring availability of medicines at reasonable prices and promotion of generic medicines; checking the MRP (which includes all taxes), manufacturing and expiry dates, price list of medicines, requirement for prescription of medicines by their generic names also; and taking complaints to NPPA for any violation including violation of DPCO, 2013 as well as unethical practices.

With the announcement of new National Pharmaceutical Pricing Policy (NPPA), 2012 and the DPCO, 2013, there has been a shift of regulation of prices from economic and cost-based criteria to essentiality and market-based criteria which entails the enormous task of creating and maintaining database and strengthening the existing monitoring system of NPPA.

NPPA does not have its own field units to forge linkages with the activities of the State Drug Controllers (SDCs) and State Drug Inspectors and it is also not equipped with adequate officers for conducting a field investigation and

inquiries for strict enforcement of its mandate.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers in its 38th Report has specifically stated that the relevance of strengthening the existing monitoring and enforcement system as well creation of NPPA cells at the State and UTs level should be re-examined again in the backdrop of the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO), 2013.

Kerala became the first state to set up PMRU to track violation of prices of essential drugs early this year.

It was found that pharmaceutical companies including the leading ones have been violating drug price control order with impunity, and if caught have been using litigation to delay the payment of fines for years.