NPPA fixes retail prices of 84 drug formulations; medicines for type 2 diabetes, blood pressure covered

The retail prices of 84 essential drug formulations, used in the treatment of several diseases, has been fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), the regulatory body under the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Pharmaceutical companies are required to strictly adhere to the fixed prices, failing to which they would be liable to pay the overcharged amount along with interest, the NPPA said in a notification.

The drug formulations whose prices have been fixed include those used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and gastrointestinal disorders, as well as the medicines that are taken to reduce triglycerides levels in blood to prevent heart attack and stroke.

The price of Atorvastatin and Fenofibrate tablet, sold by Cipla and Pure & Care Healthcare, has been fixed at Rs 13.87 per tablet. The medicine is used by the patients suffering from heart diseases and diabetes.

The retail cost of Olmesartan plus Medoxomil plus Amlodipine plus Hydrochlorothiazide - also used in treatment of heart and blood pressure diseases - has been fixed at Rs 12.91 per tablet. The drug is sold by Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd and German Remedies Pharmaceuticals.

The regulator has also fixed the price of a single tablet of Voglibose and (SR) Metformin Hydrochloride at Rs 10.47, excluding GST.

Similarly, the price of Paracetamol and Caffeine has been fixed at Rs 2.88 per tablet. Besides, the price of one Rosuvastatin Aspirin and Clopidogrel capsule has been fixed at Rs 13.91.

NPPA, in its order, has asked the drug makers to submit a price list through the Integrated Pharmaceutical Database Management System (IPDMS), CNBC-TV18 reported. A copy of the same should also be provided to the state drug controllers, it reportedly added.

"As per para 24(4) of DPCO 2013, every retailer and dealer shall display price list and the supplementary price list, if any, as furnished by the manufacturer, on a conspicuous part of the premises where he carries on business in a manner so as to be easily accessible to any person wishing to consult the same," the news channel quoted the order as stating.

In a separate notification, NPPA said it has extended the revised ceiling price of liquid medical oxygen and oxygen inhalation (medicinal gas) till September 30 this year.

The NPPA, notably, is mandated to fix or revise the prices of controlled bulk drugs and formulations and enforce prices and availability of the medicines in the country. It also monitors the prices of decontrolled drugs in order to keep them at reasonable levels.

(With PTI inputs)