Novartis signs new deal to help produce Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

(Image: Reuters)

Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis said Thursday it has signed a new agreement to farm out some of its production facilities and help manufacture much-needed doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

Novartis has been using its factory in Stein in Switzerland to produce more than 50 million doses this year of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine developed by German startup BioNTech and US drugmaker Pfizer.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is one of a handful that have been approved around the world in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Thursday, Novartis said it would now "use its sterile manufacturing facilities... in Ljubljana, Slovenia, to fill at least 24 million doses in 2022."

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Novartis said it would "take bulk mRNA active ingredient from BioNTech and fill this into vials under sterile conditions for shipment back to BioNTech for its distribution."