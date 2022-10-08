Maiden Pharma says medicines linked to Gambia child deaths not sold in India

Maiden Pharmaceuticals, the Haryana-based firm which is at the centre of the case involving the death of over 60 minors in The Gambia, on October 8 said its cough syrups which are under the authorities' radar are not being sold in India.

The cough syrups - Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup - which were sold in The Gambia have been blamed for the death of 66 children in the African country.

"We are shocked to hear the media reports regarding the deaths and deeply saddened on this incident," Maiden Pharma director Vivek Goyal said in a statement.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had on October 5 flagged the alleged link between the deaths in The Gambia with the medicines sold by the Indian pharmaceutical firm. The medicines are "potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children", WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said.

According to Goyal, Maiden Pharma has been obtaining raw materials for its medicines "from certified and reputed companies".

The statement issued by him noted that government agencies visited the company's factory four times between October 1 and 7, and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO) collected samples of the medicines for examination.

"The samples have been drawn by the CDSCO officials and we are awaiting the results and since the matter is already pending investigation and sub-judice, we cannot comment on any other issues," he further said.

The company, notably, produces syrups, capsules and tablets for both adults and children. Its website says it makes life-saving drugs, antibiotics and anti-allergics. It also makes drugs for cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.

Much before the death of children in The Gambia, Maiden Pharma was also in the news after it was banned in Vietnam in 2013.

Earlier on October 8, Kerala become the first state in the country to temporarily stop the sale of drugs made by the firm. "We have ordered for a temporary halt of the sale of drugs manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals," Kerala state drug controller PM Jayan told Moneycontrol.