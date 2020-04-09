Not recommending hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus till trials on: ICMR

Amid a mad rush to procure adequate supplies of hydroxychloroquine to treat patients of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in most countries, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has refused to recommend the drug just yet. The medical body is waiting for satisfactory and conclusive test results proving its efficacy before prescribing the medicine to patients infected by the deadly and highly contagious novel coronavirus.

Ganga Ketkar, a researcher at ICMR, clarified that administering hydroxychloroquine to COVID-19 patients is not mandatory, Hindustan Times reported. "There is still no clarity on whether it helps reduce the infection and doctors are testing its efficacy by trying it on symptomatic patients. Until there is enough proof of it giving satisfactory results, the ICMR would not recommend the drug to anyone," the researcher said.

As of now, in India, hydroxychloroquine is being recommended only to asymptomatic healthcare professionals who are taking care of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, the malaria drug has become a highly sought-after medicine in several countries including the United States, based on China’s feedback on its efficacy in treating coronavirus.

India has already shipped large consignments of Hydroxychloroquine to countries such as the US and Brazil after ensuring there’s enough supply of the medicine for use in the country.