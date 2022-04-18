Not need for alarm as hospitalisations low, says Satyendar Jain on COVID situation in Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said though the number of COVID-19 cases is rising in the national capital, it is not an alarming situation as the rate of hospitalisation is low.

He said the government is keeping a watch on the situation.

He also underlined that it is necessary to wear face masks, even though the fine for not doing so had been withdrawn.

A crucial meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday is expected to consider the reimposition of fine for not wearing face masks.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

"The number of positive cases has been rising in Delhi. But we have carried out 100 per cent vaccination and a large number of residents have already been infected with the (corona)virus. Also, there are not a lot of hospitalisations. So, it is not an alarming situation. We are keeping a watch on the situation,” Jain said in a briefing.

When asked about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases among children, the minister said the Delhi government has already issued an advisory asking schools to close specific classes for a few days if any student or teacher tests positive for the coronavirus.

Delhi had on Sunday recorded 517 COVID-19 cases, 56 more than the previous day, with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent, while no death was reported, according to city health department data.

The national capital has been witnessing an upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate over the last few days.

However, the positivity rate on Sunday came down to 4.21 per cent from 5.33 per cent on Saturday.

The city had on Saturday recorded 461 COVID-19 cases and two deaths with a positivity rate of 5.33 per cent.

On Friday, 366 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 3.95 per cent, while no death was reported.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 325 cases and the positivity rate was 2.39 per cent.

There are 9,735 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 66 (0.68 per cent) of them are occupied, the health department said in a bulletin on Sunday.