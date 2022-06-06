Norovirus detected in Kerala. All you need to know about the infection

Kerala has detected two cases of norovirus -- a highly infectious virus that causes food-borne illnesses. Two children in Thiruvananthapuram developed food poisoning symptoms, reportedly after having mid-day meals at their school, according to news agency PTI.

Kerala health minister Veena George said on Sunday that the children were in stable condition. She advised residents to exercise caution.

Here is all you need to know about the infection.

Symptoms

The symptoms of norovirus include vomiting, diarrhea, nausea and stomach ache.

How does it spread

Norovirus spreads through contact with infected persons or through contaminated surfaces or foods.

When do norovirus outbreaks usually happen

Norovirus can break out anytime, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But outbreaks happen most frequently from April to November.

Prevention

Presently, there are no vaccines against norovirus. But personal hygiene etiquettes can help stop spread.

These include washing hands frequently, properly washing vegetables and fruits

"Stay home when sick and for two days after symptoms stop," CDC advises. "Avoid preparing food for others when sick and for two days after symptoms stop."

Treatment and care

There is no specific medicine for norovirus. Drinking plenty of water can help with dehydration caused by its symptoms. In case of severe dehydration, getting in touch with health professionals is advised.