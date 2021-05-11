Non-hospitalised COVID-19 patients have low risk of severe post-acute complications: Study

Healthcare workers are seen at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test centre in Faelledparken in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Representative image: Reuters)

COVID-19 patients, who are not hospitalised after contracting the virus infection, have a low risk of severe post-acute complications, said a study. However, they report more visits to general practitioners following the infection, the study revealed.

“The absolute risk of severe post-acute complications after SARS-CoV-2 infection not requiring hospital admission is low. However, increases in visits to general practitioners and outpatient hospital visits could indicate COVID-19 sequelae," noted the study published in The Lancet.

This was a Danish population-based cohort study using the Danish prescription, patient, and health insurance registries.

As per the study, 10,498 eligible individuals were tested positive for COVID-19 in Denmark from February 27 to May 31, 2020. Of these, 8983 (85.6 percent) were alive and not admitted to the hospital two weeks after they tested positive. The matched coronavirus-negative reference population not admitted to the hospital consisted of 80,894 individuals.

For the study, the team examined incident drug use, hospital diagnoses, and overall healthcare use extending from two weeks to six months COVID-19 positive individuals who did not require hospital admission.

Comparing the two populations, it was found that non-hospitalised COVID-19 patients were not at an increased risk of initiating new drugs, the study said.

Denmark has avoided a third wave of COVID-19 with broad lockdown measures introduced in December 2020, which drove down daily infections from several thousand to between 500 and 800 in recent months.

Following this, the Nordic country has announced plans to reopen schools and allow a range of indoor activities this week, but a cap on gatherings led to the cancellation of several summer music festivals, including the renowned Roskilde Festival.

"Denmark needs to get back to normal as fast as possible, and it has to happen responsibly," Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on May 4.

