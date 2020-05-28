App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's a list of non-COVID-19 hospitals and clinics in Mumbai

Currently, there are close to fifty clinics and hospitals on this list and more hospitals are expected to be added.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Mumbai is the worst-hit city in India with 33,835 reported COVID-19 cases as of May 27. With the rising number of coronavirus-infected patients, people with other ailments are finding it difficult to find hospitals during an emergency.

A non-profit organisation called Project Mumbai has released a real-time website that lists out the non-COVID-19 hospitals in the city.

The dashboard, along with the name and location of the hospitals, also gives details about the facilities available, the total number of ICU beds and their status, ambulance facility, if or not the hospital conducts COVID-19 testing, etc. 

You can follow this link to get the above details.

Currently, there are close to fifty clinics and hospitals on this list and more hospitals are expected to be added.

Here is a list of non-COVID-19 hospitals in Mumbai — 

  • Andheri East: Apex Hospital

  • Antop hill: Galaxy Hospital

  • Bandra West: Bandra Holy Family Hospital

  • Bhandup: Criticare Multispeciality Hospital

  • Bhandup West: Dr Meena's Multispeciality Hospital

  • Borivali West: Lotus Hospital

  • Borivali West: TRINITY Hospital

  • Byculla: Balaji Hospital

  • Chembur: Apollo Hospital

  • Chembur East: Zen Hospital

  • Chinchbunder: Saboo Siddique Hospital

  • Colaba: Indu  Clinic Colaba

  • Dahisar East: Tanvi Nursing Home

  • Dahisar East: Pragati Multi Speciality Hospital

  • Dharavi: Dhanvantari Nursing Home

  • Ghatkopar (E): Dr Amit Shah clinic

  • Ghatkopar West: Global Nursing Home

  • Girgaon: Jain Convest Hospital

  • Girgaon: Brahman Sabha Hospital

  • Goregaon East: Mamta Nursing Home

  • Goregaon west: Shree Sai Clinic

  • Grant Road: Fauziya Hospital

  • Kandivali West: Paarth Hospital

  • Kherwadi, Bandra East: Shakuntal Chitra Nursing Home

  • Kurla East: Chintamani Hospital

  • Kurla West: New Noor Hospital

  • Mahim West: Rahul Nursing Home

  • Malabar Hill: Elizabeth Hospital

  • Malad East: M.W.Desai Hospital Govind Nagar

  • Malad West: Lifeline ICCU Maternity And Nursing Home

  • Malad West: Hayat Multispeciality Hospital

  • Malad West: Surana Hospital

  • Mandvi: Noor Hospital (Maternity Home)

  • Matunga East: Saraswati Nursing Home

  • Mulund East: Spandan Hospital

  • Mulund West: Platinum Hospital

  • Parel: Global hospital

  • Prabhadevi: Asha Surgical

  • Prabhadevi: Siddhivinayak Hospital

  • Prabhadevi: Kavali Hospital

  • Santacruz: Wellcare Hospital

  • Santacruz East: Prerna Nursing Home

  • Santacruz East: Silver Coin Nursing Home

  • Santacruz East: Sanjivani Nursing Home

  • Sion West: Life care hospital

  • Tardeo: Apollo Hospital

  • Vile Parle East: Babasaheb Gawde Hospital


The organisation has appealed to other private hospitals and clinics to come on board and share real-time data for non-COVID-19 treatment. 

First Published on May 28, 2020 09:56 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #mumbai

