Here's a list of non-COVID-19 hospitals and clinics in Mumbai

Mumbai is the worst-hit city in India with 33,835 reported COVID-19 cases as of May 27. With the rising number of coronavirus-infected patients, people with other ailments are finding it difficult to find hospitals during an emergency.

A non-profit organisation called Project Mumbai has released a real-time website that lists out the non-COVID-19 hospitals in the city.

The dashboard, along with the name and location of the hospitals, also gives details about the facilities available, the total number of ICU beds and their status, ambulance facility, if or not the hospital conducts COVID-19 testing, etc.

You can follow this link to get the above details.

Currently, there are close to fifty clinics and hospitals on this list and more hospitals are expected to be added.



Andheri East: Apex Hospital



Antop hill: Galaxy Hospital



Bandra West: Bandra Holy Family Hospital



Bhandup: Criticare Multispeciality Hospital



Bhandup West: Dr Meena's Multispeciality Hospital



Borivali West: Lotus Hospital



Borivali West: TRINITY Hospital



Byculla: Balaji Hospital



Chembur: Apollo Hospital



Chembur East: Zen Hospital



Chinchbunder: Saboo Siddique Hospital



Colaba: Indu Clinic Colaba



Dahisar East: Tanvi Nursing Home



Dahisar East: Pragati Multi Speciality Hospital



Dharavi: Dhanvantari Nursing Home



Ghatkopar (E): Dr Amit Shah clinic



Ghatkopar West: Global Nursing Home



Girgaon: Jain Convest Hospital



Girgaon: Brahman Sabha Hospital



Goregaon East: Mamta Nursing Home



Goregaon west: Shree Sai Clinic



Grant Road: Fauziya Hospital



Kandivali West: Paarth Hospital



Kherwadi, Bandra East: Shakuntal Chitra Nursing Home



Kurla East: Chintamani Hospital



Kurla West: New Noor Hospital



Mahim West: Rahul Nursing Home



Malabar Hill: Elizabeth Hospital



Malad East: M.W.Desai Hospital Govind Nagar



Malad West: Lifeline ICCU Maternity And Nursing Home



Malad West: Hayat Multispeciality Hospital



Malad West: Surana Hospital



Mandvi: Noor Hospital (Maternity Home)



Matunga East: Saraswati Nursing Home



Mulund East: Spandan Hospital



Mulund West: Platinum Hospital



Parel: Global hospital



Prabhadevi: Asha Surgical



Prabhadevi: Siddhivinayak Hospital



Prabhadevi: Kavali Hospital



Santacruz: Wellcare Hospital



Santacruz East: Prerna Nursing Home



Santacruz East: Silver Coin Nursing Home



Santacruz East: Sanjivani Nursing Home



Sion West: Life care hospital



Tardeo: Apollo Hospital



Vile Parle East: Babasaheb Gawde Hospital



The organisation has appealed to other private hospitals and clinics to come on board and share real-time data for non-COVID-19 treatment.



