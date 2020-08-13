172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|health-trends|non-covid-hospitalisation-insurance-claims-near-pre-lockdown-levels-report-5696051.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 09:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Non-COVID hospitalisation insurance claims near pre-lockdown levels: Report

During the first four months of the lockdown, health insurance claims had lowered since policyholders were putting on hold elected procedures like cataract and knee-replacement surgeries.

Moneycontrol News

Insurance claims for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 hospitalisation have started picking up after a near four-month slowdown. The number of claims due to the COVID-19 outbreak crossed 1.5 lakh (Rs 2,000 crore in value), while the number of non-COVID claims reached close to pre-lockdown levels, according to a report by The Times of India.

During the first four months of the lockdown, health insurance claims had lowered since policyholders were putting on hold elected procedures like cataract, knee-replacement surgeries, The Times of India reported.

The average claim size has risen 25 percent, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

There was also a decline in hospitalisation for accidental injury or non-COVID infectious diseases due to the lockdown, the report added.

Another reason for the drop in health insurance claims was that most of the treatment was being done at government hospitals, the report said.

Suryanarayanan V, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Managing Director, told the publication that after Unlock 1.0 began in June, insurance claims climbed to 85 percent from 50 percent in April-May, and returned to the previous average in July.

"We saw non-COVID claims fall sharply in April. However, the rate of these claims doubled in June and again in July. Today, we have close to about 20 lakh claims as markets and malls have opened up," Max Bupa Health Insurance director Bhabatosh Mishra told the paper.
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 04:14 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #insurance

