No signal of concern so far, says Niti Aayog's VK Paul on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine side-effects

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine.

Amid concerns about the possible side-effects of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, the Indian government health official VK Paul on March 17 at press briefing informed that there was 'no signal of concern' regarding the use of the vaccine in the country. He also said that the government is aware about the adverse effect and are tracking the information available.

"There are reports on AstraZeneca's vaccine relationship with thrombotic events in people who received vaccine. 10 countries have paused AstraZeneca vaccine program. The European medical agency says it's a precautionary measure and there's no data. Assessment is being done," ANI quoted Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog as saying.



India's group that looks at adverse effects is aware of the issue and are tracking the information available. I assure you that we have no signal of concern in this regard: Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog on AstraZeneca vaccine

— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021

"India's group that looks at adverse effects is aware of the issue and are tracking the information available. I assure you that we have no signal of concern in this regard," he further added.

Also Read: Pharma wrap | AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine on hold in Europe, what does it mean for India?

The health official's statement comes at a time when at least 10 European countries have so far suspended the use of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, citing reports of serious cases of blood clots among people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

France, Germany and Italy on March 15 said that they would hit pause on AstraZeneca shots, citing reported serious side-effects.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Over the last week, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Bulgaria, Ireland, Netherlands, Indonesia and Portugal and Slovenia have also halted the use of the vaccine.

Following the suit, Austria, Italy, Romania, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxemburg suspended the use of vaccines from a particular batch, which was sent to 17 European countries and consisted of one million jabs.

Meanwhile, Thailand on March 12 delayed its roll-out of the AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears.

The AstraZeneca jab is developed with scientists at the University of Oxford. In India, AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is manufactured and distributed by Serum Institute of India.

Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have said there is no link between clots and the vaccine.

"There is currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side-effects with this vaccine," EMA said.

The director of the Oxford Vaccine Group on March 15 too said there was no link between the jab it developed with AstraZeneca and blood clotting.

Seeing the halts, the vaccine manufacturer also issued a statement to allay the concerns.

"Safety is of paramount importance and the company is continually monitoring the safety of its vaccine," the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant further added.

The UK Health Minister Matt Hancock has also reassured the public that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe for use.

India has so far reported 0.020 percent of Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI), or side-effects, and 0.00025 percent hospitalisation. The vaccine has not been linked to any deaths in India so far.

"A careful review of all available safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union (EU) and UK with COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country," it said.