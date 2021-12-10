MARKET NEWS

English
HomeNewsTrendsHealth

No recommendation from NTAGI yet on inoculating children: V K Paul

On a question on Covid booster doses for adults, VK Paul said, "We are keeping an eye on global scientific studies in this regard.”

PTI
December 10, 2021 / 07:45 PM IST

There has been no recommendation yet from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) on vaccinating children against COVID-19, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said Friday.

"The team has been examining information coming from several sources in this regard,” he told a press conference.

He said the NTAGI meets often where science is being "looked at systematically, carefully. We do not have any recommendations on pediatric vaccination from them as yet. They are examining it and other facets of vaccines,” he said.

On a question on Covid booster doses for adults, Paul said, "We are keeping an eye on global scientific studies in this regard.”

There is no stand of the World Health Organization on booster doses, he said.

Close

"It is under consideration. But the WHO has clearly highlighted the need for completing primary vaccination as the most important priority and our thinking, view is also aligned with the same approach that we have to complete the task of vaccinating all individual with both doses.”
PTI
#Children #COVID-19 vaccine #Health #National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization #NTAGI #VK Paul
first published: Dec 10, 2021 07:45 pm

