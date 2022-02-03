No increased risk of death or complication for COVID patients during surgery in current wave, says govt

Representative image.

Senior government authorities on February 3 said new scientific data indicates that, unlike the evidence during the earlier surges of COVID-19, surgeries including the elective ones may be safe in people infected with the Omicron variant, with no increased risk of complications or deaths.

The officials stressed that COVID positive patients who need surgery should not be denied surgical intervention.

The endorsement of surgery in even those infected—when required-- was based on results from a study at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. The study was carried out between December 20, 2021, and January 20, 2022, during which 53 patients who were also COVID positive underwent surgeries.

Of these 53 patients, 32 had received regional anaesthesia, including 26 women who underwent Caesarean section, while 21 were given general anaesthesia, said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Health Ministry, during a press briefing on COVID pandemic status and preparedness in the country.

The analysis of these patients who had received local anaesthesia showed that there was no complications or death during surgery in the immediate post-operative period.

In comparison, chest X-rays of all 21 patients—who had received general anaesthesia, too, did not suggest COVID in the peri-operative period and indicated no respiratory complication. Four of these 21 patients, however, did die during the seven-day period after their respective surgeries.

However, the study noted that all reported deaths were primarily due to other causes such as abdominal sepsis, intracranial bleeding or nosocomial infections and were not linked or aggravated due to COVID infection.

While the findings from this study were used to highlight that all COVID positive patients, during the current wave, should be offered surgeries whenever required, the previous pieces of evidence have not been so favourable, Agarwal also pointed out.

A multi-country research report in October 2020 based on results in 1.4 lakh patients from 116 countries for instance had shown that there was a 3–4-times increased risk of fatality in COVID patients within 7 days of undergoing any surgery while this risk was 1.6-1.9 times for elective surgeries.

Another analysis from the US last year had also said that there was up to 4 times increased risk of complications of surgery within 4-8 weeks in those with active or recently resolved COVID cases after which it was suggested that COVID patients should wait for at least two months before undergoing any surgery.