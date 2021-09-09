No COVID-19 vaccination at public centres in Mumbai on September 10: BMC

Representative picture

Coronavirus vaccination centres run by the Maharashtra government and the civic body in Mumbai will remain shut on September 10 due to administrative and technical reasons, the BMC said on Thursday.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release said the inoculation drive at these centres will resume on September 11.

The vaccination drive will remain suspended on September 10 (Friday) at BMC and state government-run centres due to some administrative and technical reasons, the release said and clarified there was no paucity of doses.

Adequate number of vaccine doses was available with the government authorities, it said.

The administration has been organising special sessions to fast track full vaccination of eligible citizens by giving priority to those waiting for their second dose, the release said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Therefore, administrative and technical issues related to the drive are being resolved, it stated.

The civic body added that it is also considering organising a special inoculation session for women beneficiaries.

Presently, there are 455 active COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai - 302 operated by the BMC and 19 by the state government, while 134 are run by private hospitals.