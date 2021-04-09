English
No adequate data on changing Covid vaccines between doses: WHO

"There is no adequate data to be able to say whether this is something that could be done, so... interchangeability of vaccine was not something that we could give a recommendation on," World Health Organization spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters.

AFP
April 09, 2021 / 04:10 PM IST
Representative Image. (Source: Reuters)

The WHO said Friday there was "no adequate data" on switching Covid-19 vaccines between doses, as France said under-55s who received an AstraZeneca first jab should get their second from a different vaccine.

