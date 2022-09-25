English
    Nithin Kamath says Zerodha employees can win up to Rs 10 lakh in latest fitness challenge

    Zerodha has been nudging its staff to stay active while working from home.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    September 25, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST
    Zerodha CEO and Co-founder Nithin Kamath.

    Zerodha, adding to a long list of staff health-related initiatives, has announced a new challenge, meeting which will fetch employees bonuses.  A lucky competitor could even win Rs 1 0 lakh.

    CEO Nithin Kamath said the challenge would involve burning at least 350 calories a day.

    The goal can vary. On the company's fitness trackers, there will be an option to set daily targets. "Anyone meeting whatever goal set on 90% of the days over the next year gets one month's salary as a bonus," Nithin Kamath said.

     

    Kamath said his company was trying its best to motivate employees to be active while working from home.

    In April, Zerodha had announced incentives for employees for losing weight .Kamath had said that employees with a body mass index (BMI) lower than 25 would be given half a month's salary as bonus. He added that if, by August, an employee can bring their BMI under 24, they would receive the salary of another 15 days as bonus.

    The announcement had to backlash on social media. Many argued how that the initiative was discriminatory and could lead to the body-shaming of people who do not fit into BMI standards.

    Kamath then provided an explanation saying, his idea had been to "nudge everyone to move, adding that sedentary lifestyles were as injurious as smoking.

    "I know BMI isn’t the best measure to track health and fitness, but it is the easiest way to get started," he had said. "With health and most other things in life, the most important bit is to get started."

    Kamath has also spoken about how he ate healthy and exercised to shed the weight he gained during the coronavirus lockdown.

    Read: Home food and daily workout as Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath fights lockdown flab
    first published: Sep 25, 2022 10:12 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.