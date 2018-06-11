NHPM not to gain political dividend, but change nation's healthcare landscape : Nadda

The National Health Protection Mission (NHPM) is not aimed at garnering political dividends, but to change the nation's healthcare landscape, Union Minister J P Nadda said today, noting that more states are likely to sign pacts to implement the scheme. Eight states and four Union territories (UTs) have already signed MoUs with the Health Ministry to implement the scheme that aims to provide a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family annually to 10 crore vulnerable families.

"We shall be signing MoUs with 14 states very soon. Similarly, we shall convert 1.5 lakh primary health centres and sub-centres as Health and Wellness Centres. The approval has been given to 19,000 this year," the Union Health Minister said.

Observing that ensuring a stable and robust IT platform is a key pre-requisite for the scheme's successful implementation, Nadda asserted that the time-line is being adhered to and the IT system will be available for testing by next month.

Referring to the Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission as one of the major achievements of the government in the last four years, he said the standard operating procedures for the empanellment of hospitals will also be shared with the states on June 14.

"The Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission is not aimed at gaining any political dividends. Once implemented, it will change the healthcare landscape in the country," Nadda said.

Regarding private hospitals, he said discussions are on to bring them on board.

According to a senior Health Ministry official, a robust information technology (IT) system will help in identifying beneficiaries, processing claims and making payments, besides ensuring there are no embezzlement of funds.

Four states - Delhi, Odisha, Punjab and West Bengal - have not yet given any positive response towards adopting the programme, he said, adding that discussions with these states are on.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to roll out the scheme on August 15.

The initiative would eventually become the world's largest healthcare programme as India has the second largest population globally, Nadda said.

The expansion of primary care through 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres, which is another pillar of Ayushman Bharat, will provide screening for tuberculosis and leprosy along with diabetes, hypertension, breast, oral and cervix cancers among others, he said.

Nadda said 19,000 wellness centres have already been approved by the Cabinet and by 2022 1.5 lakh sub-centres will be converted into wellness centres which will focus on promotive and preventive health.