NHPC carries out large-scale COVID-19 vaccination drive

Representational image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

State-run hydropower giant NHPC has carried out a large-scale vaccination drive in the capital on Friday in association with Apollo Hospitals, and vaccinated 117 people between the age of 18 and 44 years.

"NHPC organised a vaccination drive at IREDA, New Delhi yesterday on May 7, 2021 in association with Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi. A total of 117 employees (between the age of 18 to 44) from MOP (ministry of power), NHPC, IREDA, PFC, NSPCL, NTPC, MNRE (ministry of new and renewable energy), NEEPCO and CEA (central electricity authority) received their first dosage of Covishield vaccine during the drive," a power ministry statement said.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

According to the statement, the vaccination drive has been further extended till May 8, 2021 to enable vaccinations of more employees.

As per direction of Power Minister R K Singh, NHPC Ltd is undertaking large-scale Covid vaccination drives for employees of the Ministry of Power and various CPSUs/ organisations under the Ministry of Power in Delhi/NCR region.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The vaccination drive is being carried out for the safety of power sector personnel so that uninterrupted power supply on a 24x7 basis is ensured.